Brad Pfaff encourages voting in The Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Days before the midterm elections, Democratic candidate Brad Pfaff, vying for the third congressional district, made a stop in Eau Claire on Saturday.
He visited the Brick House Pub, home of his Eau Claire County campaign volunteers, to speak as part of a six-stop day through his voting district. He also spoke in Chippewa Falls Saturday morning.
Pfaff spoke to his campaign volunteers, saying he can improve the lives of Wisconsinites, but he needs their help. He reiterated that every vote matters, and encouraged them to go door-to-door getting people to the polls, with just three days left to vote in a highly consequential election.
"Win or lose, what is important here as we continue to move our community forward: we recognize the fact that there is more that unites us than divides us," Pfaff said.
Other Democratic candidates were present in the audience, including Jeff Smith, Jodi Emerson, and Dave Riewestahl.
On Sunday, Pfaff will be making an appearance in Dunn County to encourage people to go out and vote.
Meanwhile, Pfaff's opponent in this election, Derrick Van Orden, finished his 19-county tour today in Pepin.