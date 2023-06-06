Bravo to Business nominations are now open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Chamber is looking for nominations for their annual Bravo to Business event.
Bravo to Business recognizes outstanding area organizations for the significant role they play in driving the community's business and economic growth.
To be considered for one of the awards, the organization must be setting the standards for excellence and innovation with their business practices and community involvement.
Nominations will be accepted through Friday, June 30. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on September 21.
The categories are:
- Small Business of the Year - Less than 50 full-time employees
- Business of the Year - More than 50 full-time employees
- Emerging Business of the Year - Operating for less than 3 years
- Resilient Business of the Year (NEW) – Open to All chamber investor businesses
- Young Professionals Best Place to Work
Anyone can nominate a business for an award by clicking here.