BRC VB: Chi-Hi scores huge win over River Falls, Memorial and North split

  • Updated
  • 0
090122 River Falls Chippewa Falls VB

(WQOW) - Thursday's prep volleyball scores

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 3, River Falls 1 - Cardinals now 13-1

Eau Claire Memorial 3, New Richmond 0

Rice Lake 3, Eau Claire North 2

Hudson 3, Menomonie 2

Nonconference

Barron 2, Altoona 0

Barron 2, Fall Creek 0

Altoona 2, Fall Creek 0

Saint Croix Falls 2, Bloomer 0

Bloomer 2, Somerset 0

Bloomer 2, Washburn 0

Athens 3, Gilman 1

Colfax 2, Boyceville 0

Boyceville 2, Owen-Withee 1

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2, Owen-Withee 0

Colfax 2, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1

Owen-Withee 2, Colfax 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

