BRC VB: Chi-Hi scores huge win over River Falls, Memorial and North split

(WQOW) - Thursday's prep volleyball scores
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 3, River Falls 1 - Cardinals now 13-1
Eau Claire Memorial 3, New Richmond 0
Rice Lake 3, Eau Claire North 2
Hudson 3, Menomonie 2
Nonconference
Barron 2, Altoona 0
Barron 2, Fall Creek 0
Altoona 2, Fall Creek 0
Saint Croix Falls 2, Bloomer 0
Bloomer 2, Somerset 0
Bloomer 2, Washburn 0
Athens 3, Gilman 1
Colfax 2, Boyceville 0
Boyceville 2, Owen-Withee 1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2, Owen-Withee 0
Colfax 2, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1
Owen-Withee 2, Colfax 1