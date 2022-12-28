BreakThru Rage Rooms now open, first of its kind in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There's a new place in downtown Eau Claire where you can release your inhibitions — and your anger.
BreakThru Rage Rooms on the corner of Wisconsin and Farwell Streets is open for business.
But what is a rage room?
Owner and operator JP Parker said it's a space where you can get rid of your anger and stress by breaking things in a safe manner. He added it's the first and only rage room experience in the area.
Before getting down to business, you put on protective coveralls, a face shield, and gloves.
Depending on the package you purchase, you then get to destroy a range of items including dishes, glass panes, small appliances, and larger items like televisions and desks.
"It is interesting to see how many women have been excited about this," Parker said. "I think that's been a lot of the things on our socials is that we have tons of women who are like, 'Oh my God! This is exactly what we need. Girls night!' And so we're like, 'Yeah, we'll do a girls night. No problem.'"
A 'quick break' session for one person costs $30. It includes breaking five tiny items and one small item. Tap/click here for a list of their prices.
For the rest of December and all of January 2023, they're running a special where any standard break, group break, or team break gets $25 off.
Children 12 and up need to be accompanied by a parent, but Parker says their target demographic is people 18 and up since they are open very late.
BreakThru Rage Rooms is open Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It is located on 423 Wisconsin Street across from Western Dairyland.