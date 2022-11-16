Brenner brothers share special run to state

(WQOW) - We usually see a 'Brenner Bowl' each football season when the Eau Claire Regis Ramblers battle the Mondovi Buffaloes.
On Thursday, both Bryant and Barrett Brenner have a chance to leave Madison as state champions.
Regis (13-0) will face the Shiocton Chiefs in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 7 championship at 10:00 a.m.
Mondovi (12-1) will meet Stratford at 1:00 p.m. for the Division 6 title.
Barrett, who serves as defensive coordinator for Mondovi, said his team will maybe get to watch the first quarter of the Ramblers game, with Bryant serving as head coach, before beginning warmups.
For years, the Brenner brothers have spoken weekly about upcoming games and philosophies. Their coaching styles are similar, and both have experienced a tremendous amount of success.
This week, they'll coach consecutive games at Camp Randall Stadium.
Ardyth Brenner, Bryant and Barrett's mother, will be in attendance Thursday. She told News 18 she is extremely happy for both teams and congratulated the coaches and players on both rosters.