Bridge near Dells Mill in Eau Claire Co. wins construction award

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A newly constructed bridge in Eau Claire County is the winner of an excellence award from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Lunda Construction was awarded the Excellence in Small Structures Award for its construction of the County V bridge over Bridge Creek.
According to a press release from the WisDOT, because of the bridge's location next to the historic Dells Mill, extra work was required. Crews used seismic monitoring during construction of the bridge to monitor Dells Mill.
This award was one of six given out throughout Wisconsin. Here is the full list:
- Excellence in Asphalt Paving – American Asphalt of Wisconsin, located in Mosinee, received the award for work on the US 51 project from the Marathon County line to Lincoln County K. This project reconstructed a 6.5-mile section of both northbound and southbound US 51, along with replacing seven traffic crossovers and multiple interchange ramps. With careful schedule control and efficiency, the contractor finished the project more than five months ahead of the original completion date.
- Excellence in Concrete Paving – Trierweiler Construction, located in Marshfield, received the award for work on US 63, between Greenwood Avenue and Poplar Street in Spooner, in Washburn County. The contractor used stringless paving technology to ease access issues and improve the overall ride quality of the pavement. Stringless paving uses electronically guided equipment requiring less need for crews to survey and stake paving areas. Their dedication has provided the City of Spooner a well-built roadway to serve the community for years to come.
- Excellence in Grading – Hoffman Construction Company Inc., located in Black River Falls, received the award for work on the WIS 29 and County VV interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Grading operations were instrumental in meeting the challenging contract schedule. The contractor worked long hours and weekends with multiple crews to build a successful project.
- Excellence in Large Structures – Zenith Tech Inc., located in Waukesha, received the award for the West 6th Street Bridge over the Root River in Racine County. This project replaced a historic concrete arch structure and included similar features from the original bridge. The contractor overcame multiple challenges during construction and implemented innovative solutions to save time and budget.
- Large Contract – Payne & Dolan Inc., located in Waukesha, received the award for work on US 12/18 (Beltline), between Whitney Way and I-39/90, in Madison in Dane County. This project helped create the first Flex Lane in Wisconsin. Known by engineers as dynamic part-time shoulder use, the project involved the largest Intelligent Transportation System deployment in state history. Innovative thinking and excellent scheduling were required to overcome the enormous workload and many challenges that arise on such a large project. These efforts helped make this project a great success.
“We are committed to improving Wisconsin’s infrastructure and these awards reflect the great work to build a 21st century transportation system,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Thanks to Governor Evers’ leadership, we are making critical transportation investments in every county across the state.”