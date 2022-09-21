Brieske, Olson to receive coaching awards from WBCA

(WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball coach Chad Brieske and Rice Lake girls basketball coach Darla Olson will receive coaching achievement awards at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Banquet on Saturday.
The award recognizes coaches who have had outstanding seasons, those who have turned programs around, and those who have built successful programs.
Brieske led Memorial to a Big Rivers Conference title and to the sectional finals of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 tournament.
Olson led Rice Lake to a second place finish in the BRC and a regional championship.
Saturday's banquet will be held in Wisconsin Dells. Below is a list of WBCA award winners for 2022: