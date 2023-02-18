Bubbling beers brewed for Eau Claire's Bockfest

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Most beers are drank cold out of a can or a bottle. But on Saturday, you could have your beer served a bit differently.
Bockfest was held at K Point Brewing in Eau Claire. This is an annual event, which was a tradition from Schell Brewing across the border in Minnesota. A special type of beer called doppelbock was brewed specially for Bockfest in an unusual way.
"It's called a doppelbock, it's a German-style beer," said WIll Martin, store manager and chef at K Point Brewing. "We pour it into a dimpled mug for you, you come over to the fire, and we put a hot steel rod into it. It kinda foams up the beer, and basically makes it taste like a toasted marshmallow."
The beer foams up once the rod is inserted because of its higher sugar content, which also changes the drink's composition. There was also smoked turkey legs for guests, along with braised brats that were soaked in the doppelbock beer.