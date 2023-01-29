 Skip to main content
Bucks Cuts aiming to catch old-fashioned atmosphere

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A few months ago, the barbershop formerly known as Shorty's on Birch Street became Buck's Cuts.

Harlan Reinders III, who owns Bucks Cuts, only completed school to become a barber less than a year ago, but he actually owned the property before he graduated.

When Shorty Mueller, the former owner of the building, passed away, his friends reached out to Reinders, as Mueller wanted his building to go to an up-and-coming barber. Reinders said he wants to uphold that legacy.

"I'd really like to keep the old traditional barbershop feeling, just the homeyness of the barber pole on the wall, the classic seating in the seating room, just somewhere you can feel at home and just get a good haircut," Reinders said.

Reinders said that this is a daunting task, but he is up for the challenge.

Buck's Cuts is open all day from Monday through Friday, and a half-day on Saturday.

