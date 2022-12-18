Burger King accepts toy donations for Whoppers in its Winter "WhopperLand"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a winter "WhopperlLand" at Burger King on Sunday.
At the Texaco Drive location in Eau Claire, if you brought in a toy, you would get a free Whopper or kid's meal. On top of that, there were lots of arts and crafts for children, including make your own ornaments, coloring pages, and letters to Santa. Trivia competitions were also held with prizes of coupons for free Burger King items.
"This is something when I was driving to work one morning, and you know, I was just thinking, 'What can I do that would help our community that I could get my store or my employees involved? Where we could get the word out?'" said Tanya Cohen, the location's restaurant leader.
Hot chocolate and cider were also available for those who brought a toy. All the items brought in will be donated to the Hope Gospel women's shelter. This is the first year that this is happening. An additional WhopperlLand event will be happening at the same location on Wednesday, December 21 from 4 to 7 p.m., but you can donate items at the store at any time during the week.