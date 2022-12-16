Burglaries rise significantly in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Police Department is warning residents to keep doors and vehicles locked after reporting a significant rise in the number of burglaries.
ECPD reports burglaries nearly doubled over the past ten days. A majority of them occurred when doors were left unlocked and residents weren't home.
Riley McLennan, ECPD public information officer, said it is important to make sure you lock up at night and when you leave the house.
"Lock your doors, that goes for any sheds or garages that are detached, or attached," McLennan said. "Be sure not to keep any values or anything like that within your car or in view for people to break into, and be sure to lock your vehicles too."
McLennan said if you see anything out of the ordinary in your neighborhood to contact the non-emergency line at 715-839-4972 and report it to the police department.