Businesses gear up for UW-Eau Claire school year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The first day of classes at UW-Eau Claire start in less than two weeks, and local businesses are getting ready for an upcoming uptick of students.
Ryan Bembnister, the owner of "The Goat Coffee House" said he is ready for thousands of students to once again begin living in the area, after a summertime of fewer customers.
Bembnister said that many local businesses, especially ones on Water Street and downtown, are preparing for this by getting a larger inventory of their products. He also mentioned that students moving in is just a part of the business cycle in Eau Claire.
"All the students that come in are awesome, and we enjoy their company down at the coffee shop," said Bembnister. "It's nice to see fresh faces, along with ones that are probably going to graduate out, and move away, it's sad to see those guys go, but it's good to see an influx of freshmen and sophomores coming back."
Bembnister says he will have to hire more people once the school year begins, as the people who are working full-time over the summer might go elsewhere for the school year, or they will be less available due to a class schedule, and he will need to fill in the gaps.