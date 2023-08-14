Businesses petition against paid street parking in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local businesses are circulating a petition against adding fees to street parking downtown. City officials said they are considering adding required payments, but nothing is set in stone yet.
Several local business owners say they were told earlier in the year the only changes coming to downtown parking were block street parking, which requires drivers to move their cars to a different block every two hours. However, they recently learned the city is looking to add parking payments to the 2024 budget, a move they worry will deter customers.
"I've been a business owner in downtown Eau Claire for just under 15 years and parking has always been one of the heated issues down here," said Erin Klaus, co-owner of the store Tangled Up in Hue and chair of the South Barstow Business Improvement District.
City engineer Dave Solberg said payments would apply to all the spots that are currently free, two hour street parking. Hours and a fee would be decided by City Council.
Klaus said with ongoing construction and a delay in the Transit Center ramp, businesses just want the dust to settle before introducing payments.
"Business owners are very concerned that this is not only going to affect the amount of people that are willing to come downtown but directly impact the number of people who walk through their doors every day," Klaus said.
Solberg said the goal is to increase turnover, and revenue generated from parking could go to improving the quality of the area people park in.
"We've been engaging with the business members in our community, [to] understand their points of view," Solberg said. "We'll work to try and have a proposal that we feel best captures what some of the important aspects are for the businesses."
He said nothing is concrete, and they're considering payments by both app and kiosk. A proposal would have to be approved by Council by October 10. Solberg said even if a proposal is approved then, it may not be implemented until later next year.
Klaus and other business owners started a petition for customers to sign if they don't want to pay for parking. Petitions can be found in most locally-owned stores downtown and, so far, have gathered hundreds of signatures.