BY THE NUMBERS: Meteorological summer in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Even though summer doesn’t officially begin until June 21, Thursday marked the start of Meteorological summer.
There’s a difference between meteorological seasons and astronomical seasons. For example, Meteorological is what climatologists and meteorologists use for data analysis and data based on annual temperature cycles, whereas astronomical is based on the position of the Earth relative to the sun.
Looking at the numbers, we see the average high temperature begin in the mid 70s June 1st, reaching 80 degrees on June 18 and staying at or above 80 degrees until August 23. Shown below is what the average numbers are for the months of June, July and August in Eau Claire.
Digging deeper into the numbers, Eau Claire averages roughly thirteen 90 degree days but reaching triple digits is kind of a rare feat. In fact, the last 100 degree day was June 7, 2011 and it’s only hit 100 six times since 1990.
Along with the warm temperatures, we also see an increase in the moisture, which leads to an increase in showers and thunderstorms and there are times the ingredients can come together for strong to severe thunderstorms, which can produce large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes.
Most of the strong to severe thunderstorms produce heavy rain, hail and damaging winds, but occassionally we do see tornadoes.
For a storm to become severe, you need to have either hail to 1" in diameter (quarter size) or winds of at least 58 mph or greater. A newer thing now is there are "tags" on any severe thunderstorm warnings issued, which is shown below.
We have seen the "destructive" tag used from time to time, but most of the time, our warnings are in the base criteria. Since 1990, there have been 139 reports in our area of hail 2" or greater and winds over 70 knots (80 mph).
Looking at the severe weather risk levels the Storm Prediction Center uses, we typically see a level one or two out of five risk for severe weather in our area several times during the summer months, but occasionally we see a level three or higher risk.
According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet from Iowa State University, the last time Eau Claire was under a level four moderate risk for severe weather was July 28, 2021, and the last time Eau Claire was under a level five high risk was June 7, 2007.
According to ustornadoes.com, June through August is when the highest probability for seeing tornadoes in our area occurs, however the state of Wisconsin averages roughly 25-30 tornadoes per year.
Our tornado season runs from roughly May to September, but if you recall, we had an extreme rarity on December 15, 2021 when nearly a dozen tornadoes moved through our area.
Digging more into the tornado side of things, the strongest tornado to move through our area since 1950 was an F5 that traveled through Dunn and St. Croix counties, impacting communities like Knapp and Colfax. That same day, an F4 tornado impacted the northern side of Chippewa Falls and near Fall Creek.
Most of the tornadoes we see in our area are on the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita scale (EF0-EF1) but we occasionally get a strong tornado (EF2-EF3) but the violent tornadoes (EF4-EF5) are a rarity.
According to Tornado Archive, there have been 11 strong tornadoes in our area since 2000, the last one occurring on December 15, 2021 when an EF2 impacted Stanley.
The tornadoes we see are also short-lived as well, generally for a few minutes and/or traveling a few miles or less, though on May 15, 2017, the longest tornado track in Wisconsin history occurred when an EF3 tornado tracked nearly 83 miles through Polk, Barron and Rusk counties, impacting areas near Chetek and Conrath.
While we associate the summer months with spending time outdoors camping, at the lake or whatever it may be, always be prepared for the weather whether it’s the heat or thunderstorms. The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will keep you informed on what you need to know, and the best way to get those weather updates is either on air, online, on our social media pages or by downloading the free Stormtracker 18 weather app.