Cambridge Senior Living has its grand opening in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Cambridge Senior Living in Eau Claire is officially open.
The skilled assisted living facility had its grand opening Friday where community members could tour the place and grab a snack. The building has 60 beds, an on-site movie theater, library, salon, and fitness center.
Cambridge provides skilled assisted living, memory care, and independent living. Depending on the level of care you need, rooms can cost anywhere from $4,000 to $8,000 a month.
"We do see a lot of vulnerable adults needing more of this care so Cambridge is here to put the standard back in care and we hope to impress everybody with our excellent services," said Laken Tibbits, community relations director of Cambridge Senior Living.
Cambridge Senior Living is located on Old Town Hall Road across from Fleet Farm.
Officials anticipate residents can start moving in as early as next week, but there are still some rooms available. They're also hiring.
Cambridge also has locations in Rice Lake and Hudson.