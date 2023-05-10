Candidates present to Eau Claire City Council for open seat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Four people made their pitch to the Eau Claire City Council Wednesday, in hopes of filling an open seat that represents the north side of town.
The council conducted interviews of District 1 candidates in the conference room of fire station #10.
The seat for District 1 opened up when the previous councilor, Emily Berge, was elected to city council president.
Joshua Zeug, Jessica Schoen, Randal DeMars and Nicholas Webber all pitched to the committee why they believe they would make a good fit for council.
"I feel an obligation to help serve our community. If the community gives back to you so much in your life, you should give back to them," said Josh Zeug.
"My interest stems from a place of how much I care for the community I live in. I really love Eau Claire and the people in it," said Jessica Schoen.
"I just love the city. It's been my home for a long, long time. I don't have any plans to go anywhere else," said Randall DeMars.
"Throughout my time here in Eau Claire and throughout my life, I have been really lucky to be surrounded by civic-minded, forward-thinking people," said Nicholas Webber.
The four candidates will be asked to make a brief presentation at the Eau Claire City Council meeting on Monday, May 22. The council will then make its decision.