Car show raises money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The sound of motors could be heard near Hastings Way today as a car show was held in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Builders FirstSource held this event for the second time ever. They had 78 cars, and each spectator got to vote for their favorite car. 309 people came out to see all the cars.
"Last year, we held our first car show event, we had just half of what you see here today, so the turnout you see today is phenomenal, everything that we're doing here goes to support LLS and their cause," said Brandon Maurer from Builders FirstSource.
According to Maurer, most of the volunteers' lives have been affected by cancer in one way or another, many having lost loved ones to the illness.
New for this year, food trucks came, along with some more giveaways to all the spectators.
The car show raised $7,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Voted best in show was a light purple Chrystler New Yorker convertible with a white interior and swivel front seats.
If you would like to donate to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, click here.