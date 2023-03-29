Cat shot in shoulder; shelter raising money for surgery

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A rare case at the Eau Claire County Humane Association has them reaching out to the public in hopes of receiving extra donations.
Two weeks ago, a cat named Ziggy Boy was brought into the shelter with a limp in his step. X-rays revealed his suffering comes from shrapnel in his upper shoulder.
Addie Erdmann the marketing and development director of the Eau Claire County Humane Association, believes the shrapnel comes from a bullet wound. In result, they're looking to raise $2,000 for a leg amputation surgery for Ziggy.
"Some foreign body like that in there could definitely cause infection and could lead to something more life threatening, where if we remove this bit that is an issue right away then he will live a long happy life. Lots and lots of cats and dogs are tripods as we like to call them, so we think that this will be his best option for a quality life moving forward," said Erdmann.
They have already raised $1,500 and hope to reach their goal in the next two weeks. You can learn more about helping Ziggy by clicking here.