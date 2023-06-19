Celebrating Juneteenth in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday, people across the Valley commemorated Juneteenth as a community with a celebration in Carson Park.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday marking the freedom of the country's last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas in 1865. That was delayed nearly two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Local nonprofit Uniting Bridges hosted a Juneteenth celebration in Pine Pavilion complete with music, food, activities for kids, and speakers.
"It's especially important right now where people are trying to divide us in artificial ways," said UW-Eau Claire history professor and director of EDI engagement Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. "We need to begin to assimilate all of our history and not just part of our history."