Celebrating the Fourth of July at the Brewing Projekt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Food trucks could be found outside of the Brewing Projekt earlier Tuesday as people celebrated the Fourth of July.
People could grab some food outside of the brewery, then head inside to get some beverages and hang out with family and friends either inside the building, or on one of the patios. There was also a caricature artist in the Brewing Projekt, along with a few specialty cocktails.
"We're just out enjoying some of our favorite spots in Eau Claire, Just thought we'd come out and grab some lunch and just enjoy the beautiful weather and enjoy the day off," said David Burish, who was at the Brewing Projekt.
People at the brewery also got a great seat for the fireworks that were slated to be fired from the High Bridge.