Cemetery clean-up planned for next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you keep an eye on a loved one's gravestone, you may want to make sure all personal items and summer decorations are removed. That's because the city of Eau Claire's cemeteries staff will be performing their semi-annual clean-up next week.
City officials said if you want to keep those personal items you have at the gravesite, take them home for the time being until after October 17 when the clean-up is scheduled for. If items are remaining, they will be removed by staff.
Metal flowerpot stands may remain in place but should be emptied by October 16.
The clean-up will affect only Forest Hill and Lakeview Cemeteries. If you have any questions, you can reach out to the cemetery department at (715) 839-5032.