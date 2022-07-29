Census underway for local LGBTQ+ community

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're a member of the LGBTQ+ community in the Chippewa Valley, a census is underway you should be a part of.
The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center has recently opened up its 2022 census. The goal is to gauge the inclusivity locally. Questions include asking how comfortable people feel getting healthcare in the Chippewa Valley and how available it is to people of all identities.
The questionnaire takes about 10 to 20 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. There are also cash prizes that can be won.