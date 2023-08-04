CENTERS named to operate the County Materials Complex

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There is some behind the scenes, but major progress on a big Eau Claire project.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has selected "CENTERS" to operate the County Materials Complex, which will include the John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse and the Sonnentag Event Center.
CENTERS is a professional management firm that specializes in facility and operations management for colleges and universities.
The company will make sure that the new buildings not only service the University, but also community events, like concerts and youth sporting events.
While CENTERS will be operating most parts of the building, they will be working with other entities to operate some portions.
"There are some areas of the facility that would be being managed by our own campus community, such as the fitness center, which our recreation program also manages those on campus," said Kimera Way, CEO of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation. "They're willing to kind of have a blended model of management and supervision of the facility."
Officials at the County Materials Complex say that despite some supply chain issues, they are still looking to complete construction by their initial goal, in May of 2024.