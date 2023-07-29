Chalkfest fills the sidewalk with color at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds of artists made a mark in Eau Claire using just chalk and their imagination at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Volume One's annual summer event, Chalkfest.
"It's a huge community event, people love this," said Nicole Rindone, the major events and conferences coordinator at UWEC. "They come back every year, we have people that just walk in, walking their dogs, checking it out, we have artists who have been doing it from the beginning."
This year's event featured nearly 200 artists, drawing to their heart's content.
"This year I decided to draw Bill and Frank from The Last of Us, Episode 3," said Anais Shaw, one of the artists. "I really liked that episode and I thought about it for a long time, so that was the inspiration for my drawing."
While some of the artists have been coming to this event for a decade or longer, others have this as their first Chalkfest.
"Last year, I came here, just to see all the artwork, and I kind of fell in love with it, and I really thought that I would like to be a part of it as an artist," said said Sophie Debyl.
Artists were able to get creative with how they used each stick of chalk.
"I draw the chalk, and I spread it kind of out a lot, and then I used like a paintbrush or a sponge to spread the chalk in so that it blends nicer, and so it covers more ground so you use less chalk," Shaw said.
"A lot of folks will take some chalk and add water to it, so it makes it more of a paint, so it covers the space a little more," Rindone said.
This year's event also had live music, food vendors, and activities for children along with the chalking.
"For me, just a day I get to show off my art a bit," said Shaw.
News 18's weather team says the Chippewa Valley shouldn't see rain until Tuesday, so if you missed Chalkfest on Saturday, you have until then to walk through campus and see the art for yourselves.