Charale a NouvEAU sings about "light from darkness" to support local charity

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local choir performed, but with a new theme and for a new charity.
Chorale a NouvEAU sang at their January concert Sunday in Eau Claire. Their concert's theme was "light from darkness" and it involved songs about the night, and seeing the dawn.
They also provided an opportunity for the audience members to donate to a local charity.
"So, one of the things that the choir members and us, our Board really loves about Chorale NouvEAU is that our goal of every performance is to support a local charity, supporting local organizations, so for this concert we're supporting Hope Village, out of Chippewa Falls," said Andy Brown, Board President of Chorale a NouvEAU.
Hope Village provides tiny houses for those who may need one.
Chorale a NovEAU features 32 members from college-aged to retirement-aged singers. There were over 100 people in attendance Sunday, and the suggested donation was ten dollars.
Their next concert will be sometime in May, and it will feature female composers.