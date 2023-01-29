Chickens sales amid high egg prices

 Skip to main content
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Backyard chickens may seem like an odd pet, but they do have their useful merits.

Some may wonder if it might be cheaper to get a hen for their eggs to combat rising costs at the grocery store.

According to officials at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire, they sell roughly 900 chickens each year from three shipments to somewhere between 150 to 200 people.

Most hens lay between 250 to 300 eggs every year. In addition to eggs, experts say they can also make your backyard a better place.

"Besides being fun, it's also sustainability. They're awesome for pest control, they will take care of any unwanted bugs, ticks, and they're really good if you want a really nice garden. Chicken fertilizer is one of the best things that you can get," said Dori Friedman, marketing manager at Pet Food Plus.

Friedmann also refers to chickens as "low maintenance, high reward."

She said it takes about three dollars a week to feed a chicken.

