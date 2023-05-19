Chief Jaggar starts his first day as the Eau Claire Fire Chief

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday marked day one on the job for a new fire chief in Eau Claire.
Matt Jaggar is now the 22nd fire chief of the Eau Claire Fire Department, taking over for Chris Bell, who retired after serving in the roll for six years.
Chief Jaggar was recently promoted from the position of deputy chief of operations, and before that, he served as a battalion chief, captain, and a lieutenant.
Jaggar began his firefighting career in 1994 as a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Hall Fire Department, and he has been serving the city of Eau Claire for 24 years.
"I feel very blessed and fortunate for this monumentous opportunity," he said. "I'm excited to lead the organization in the near future."
Chief Jaggar said that he pledges to lead the fire department with integrity, honesty, courage and compassion.
Despite Friday being his first day as the chief, his swearing in ceremony is scheduled for June 5 at 4 p.m.