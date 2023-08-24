Children's Museum of Eau Claire prepares kindergartners for first day of school

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday night the Children's Museum of Eau Claire hosted a Countdown to Kindergarten event, to help kindergartners feel comfortable on their first day of school.
Dozens of kindergartners filled the museum, enjoying a free event to help prepare them for their first day of school.
Various stations were set up to excite kindergartners and teach them skills they might need transitioning from summer to fall.
"Kids are practicing having a school picture, going through the lunch line, science experiments, recess and all kinds of fun activities," said Lexi Newman, Children's Museum Project Manager.
One activity in particular was a fan favorite.
"There was an experiment with pennies and boats and that was my best one," Basil Schumecher.
"We got to see if it floats or sinks," Ashtyn Introwintz said.
Another kindergartner said she enjoyed walking through the lunch line and shared what she is most excited for entering her first day of school.
"I am really excited to get lunch there and meet all my new friends," said Mary Beth.
The event partnered with local sponsors such as Girl Scouts, the Eau Claire Public Library and more.
Kindergartener's said they enjoyed the event and would like to come back next year.
"I'm having so much fun and I wish my friends could be here," said Mary Beth.