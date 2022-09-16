Children's Museum receives sizeable grant as building gets closer to completion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Children's Museum of Eau Claire is getting help with the ongoing construction of their new location with a big grant from the state.
"We're so grateful for the support of the community development grant, and this project is about community and community development," said Children's Museum CEO Michael McHorney.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) secured a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant for the new museum. The money will go into the museum's capital campaign fund.
Officials say the building will have six different galleries, including bitty city, a water play exhibit, toddler forest, a fitness and nutrition gallery, "explore and discover" outdoor experience, and a body smarts gallery.
WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes toured the new location and discussed the benefits it will have on the community.
"This is a project that is really indicative of what we're trying to at WEDC, which is to create places where people want to live, and to create a quality of life that supports families, supports education, supports STEM education," Hughes said.
It will also have a sensory space for children with sensory needs and a preschool and child development center.
The museum on 124 North Barstow Street is expected to be completed in January.