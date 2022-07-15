Chili's, Valvoline plan to open in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The wait to find out what will be built at the corner of Gateway Drive and Prill Road may finally be over.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission will vote Monday on a final site plan for two commercial buildings at 3625 Gateway Drive. One of which is a Chili's, and the other a Valvoline Instant Oil Change.
According to the site plan, the Chili's will include 170 seats, and will have 11 parking spots specifically for pick-up orders.
The Valvoline will have three bays for vehicles.
The location was previously home to CCF Bank, who tour down their building last year and rebuilt a smaller bank next to their old location.
The plan commission has to approve the final site plans before the two business can begin building.