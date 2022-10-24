Chippewa County recognized as 'Snowmobile-Friendly'

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) recognized Chippewa County as one of Wisconsin's snowmobile-friendly counties on Monday. Local club leaders tell News 18 there are roughly 500 Miles of club snowmobile trails in the county — 425 miles of which are currently funded by registrations and the support of local businesses.
"Our trails, we like to say they're excellent," Pam Gunderson, a member of Back 40 Trail Riders Snowmobile Club, said. "Being able to ride out in the community as well as also out in the country, you get this different feeling as far as relaxing. And it's been a lot of fun to see families out there on the trail enjoying it."
The president and vice president of the AWSC were in Chippewa Falls on Monday and explained it’s not the resources making this area so snowmobile friendly, but rather the collaborative effort to put those resources to good use.
“Chippewa County does a really good job of using their community partners," Lori Heideman, vice president of the AWSC, said. "Their law enforcement. Their DNR. And it wasn’t just one of their clubs it was all of their clubs, and so that’s what we are looking at when we score.”
Most of the trails in the Chippewa Valley rely on a partnership with private land owners, so local snowmobile clubs want to remind everyone to be respectful of property and stay on the trails this winter.