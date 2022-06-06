Chippewa Valley Air Show soars to new heights in 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show is in the books, and while official numbers pertaining to attendance and economic benefit are still being compiled, the local tourism office said the event was a huge success.
Benny Anderson, the executive director of Visit Eau Claire, said it’s safe to say that tens of thousands were in attendance at this year’s show. In 2018, the last time the event was held in Eau Claire, the event drew about 20,000. All early indications are that the 2022 show breezed past that number.
"It really just appears to have blown up," Anderson said. "You've really got people everywhere talking about it on social media. And everything you see in the town, when you walk through and day between Thursday and Sunday, you would literally see people along the bridges here, even downtown, watching the planes fly overhead."
The Fat Albert C-130 military cargo plane and the Blue Angels aerobatic jet team took off for their next stop on the morning of June 6, as the airport prepared to return to business as usual.
Anderson said they are hopeful to be able to hold another air show — including hosting the famed Blue Angels — in 2024.