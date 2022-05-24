Chippewa Valley Blues Society Presents Tuesday Night Blues

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The 14th season of Tuesday Night Blues will kick off next week.
Shows are Tuesday evening at 6:30 pm at Owen Park, 501 1st Street in Eau Claire. Rain venue is the Stone’s Throw 304 Eau Claire Street in Eau Claire. Watch Facebook for if we have to move the concert indoors. No alcohol at the park.
Organized and operated by the Chippewa Valley Blues Society
All volunteer.
You can help by sponsoring or volunteering 4 bands new to TNB this year: 5 bands led by women, 7 bands total with female musicians.
To make the party even more fun we have food and goods vendors: Wonders of Nature, Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor, Amy’s Custom Designs, Dani’s Dyes, Live Great Food, Tasty Trolly, Casa Nostra.