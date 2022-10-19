Chippewa Valley Book Festival aims to 'inspire and engage'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Book Festival kicks off Thursday, and organizers say the lineup of events is sure to inspire and engage.
The 2022 Chippewa Valley Book Festival runs from October 20-25 and highlights many forms of written word through discussions with authors, author readings and book signings, school visits and programs for writers of all ages.
"This year's festival has an extraordinary number and variety of fabulous books and award-winning authors, and these authors are not just going to read from their books," Pam Gardow, a member of the author selection committee, explained. "In fact, they are going to talk about the stories behind the book, the meaning of the book, why they wrote the book. And audiences will have a chance to ask them questions."
Gardow added Saturday is the crown jewel of the festival, with a full slate of events being held on the new third floor of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library.
The schedule this year will be a hybrid schedule — with both in-person and virtual events. View the full schedule here.