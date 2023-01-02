 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts
starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst
conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

This evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop
across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter
of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Later
tonight into early Tuesday morning, heavy snow will move into
southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and
western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few
hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally
over 8 inches of snow expected with over a foot possible over
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.

Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy icing may
result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Chippewa Valley Catholic community remembers Pope Benedict XVI

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Catholic Community is remembering former Pope Benedict XVI after he passed away over the weekend.

"With emotion, we remember his person, so noble, so kind, " said Father Tom Krieg, a pastor at St. James the Greater. "We feel in our hearts so much gratitude."

Benedict died at 95 years old. He served in his role for almost eight years from April 2005 to February 2013.

Father Krieg said what he is famously known for is resigning. He was the first Pope in nearly 600 years to resign from office. Back in 2013, Benedict said someone of his age and era was "no longer suited" to the papacy.

Although he's well-known for his resignation, Father Krieg said Benedict was a brilliant theologian and tackled hard issues.

"He was really the first Pope to really kind of tackle head on the clergy sex abuse scandal in the world. He was the first to meet with victims and victims' families. It was under him that hundreds and hundreds of priest offenders were removed from their ministries," Father Krieg said. "He kind of took it by the horns more."

Father Krieg said their parish has said a prayer for Benedict at every mass this past weekend. He is also encouraging people to watch the funeral on Thursday if they are able to.

