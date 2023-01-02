Chippewa Valley Catholic community remembers Pope Benedict XVI

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Catholic Community is remembering former Pope Benedict XVI after he passed away over the weekend.
"With emotion, we remember his person, so noble, so kind, " said Father Tom Krieg, a pastor at St. James the Greater. "We feel in our hearts so much gratitude."
Benedict died at 95 years old. He served in his role for almost eight years from April 2005 to February 2013.
Father Krieg said what he is famously known for is resigning. He was the first Pope in nearly 600 years to resign from office. Back in 2013, Benedict said someone of his age and era was "no longer suited" to the papacy.
Although he's well-known for his resignation, Father Krieg said Benedict was a brilliant theologian and tackled hard issues.
"He was really the first Pope to really kind of tackle head on the clergy sex abuse scandal in the world. He was the first to meet with victims and victims' families. It was under him that hundreds and hundreds of priest offenders were removed from their ministries," Father Krieg said. "He kind of took it by the horns more."
Father Krieg said their parish has said a prayer for Benedict at every mass this past weekend. He is also encouraging people to watch the funeral on Thursday if they are able to.