Chippewa Valley community shares its New Year's resolutions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The beginning of a new year is filled with hope, and one common tradition is to set a New Year's resolution. Here are some of the resolutions and hopes for 2023 from people in the area.
"I think this New Year's I just want to be a little bit more humble," said Stephanie Woodford.
"Every year I try to lose some weight, that's always the New Year's resolution," said Allie Van Roy.
"I'm just excited for new opportunities, keep doing the things I normally do every year, looking out to summertime again, getting out to music festivals, concerts, things of that nature," said Benjamin Orlikowski.
"Eight years ago, I made my last New Year's resolution. And that resolution was, 'I would never make a New Year's resolution,' and it's the only one I ever kept," said Rick Park.
"Music-related, I guess it would be nice to see some of the older venues open up, the Plus and the Metro, I know they're in the works, so it would be nice to see them get rolling again," said Orlikowski.
"I just hope it's better than last year and there's no like variants or crises that arise," said Van Roy
"I'm sure that next year is going to be just as good as last year, and I can't wait to see it," Park said.