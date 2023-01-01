 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.A winter storm will cause travel impacts starting late tomorrow,
and lasting into Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday
morning and early afternoon.

On Monday evening a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will
develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a
quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.
On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota,
and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday
morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause
significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile
at times do to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect
for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 10 inches expected, with
isolated amounts over a foot possible. Elsewhere, a Winter
Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry
mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if
possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation becoming snow on Tuesday. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Monday to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Chippewa Valley community shares its New Year's resolutions

  • Updated
  • 0
NY Resolution

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The beginning of a new year is filled with hope, and one common tradition is to set a New Year's resolution. Here are some of the resolutions and hopes for 2023 from people in the area.

"I think this New Year's I just want to be a little bit more humble," said Stephanie Woodford.

"Every year I try to lose some weight, that's always the New Year's resolution," said Allie Van Roy.

"I'm just excited for new opportunities, keep doing the things I normally do every year, looking out to summertime again, getting out to music festivals, concerts, things of that nature," said Benjamin Orlikowski.

"Eight years ago, I made my last New Year's resolution. And that resolution was, 'I would never make a New Year's resolution,' and it's the only one I ever kept," said Rick Park.

"Music-related, I guess it would be nice to see some of the older venues open up, the Plus and the Metro, I know they're in the works, so it would be nice to see them get rolling again," said Orlikowski.

"I just hope it's better than last year and there's no like variants or crises that arise," said Van Roy

"I'm sure that next year is going to be just as good as last year, and I can't wait to see it," Park said.

