Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic to open new building soon after fire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More than three years ago, the Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic was destroyed by a massive fire. Now the clinic is brand new and rebuilt in its original location.
In December of 2019, a fire broke out in the clinic, leaving the establishment destroyed with more than $4.5 million in damage. At first for many, like Rom Gempesaw, a clinical manager for the clinic, it was too real to be true.
"We have a really close relationship with the staff," said Gempesaw. "We joke around, so I thought they were just pulling my leg or it's just a joke. But then I saw it on the news."
Although the building was destroyed, Kathy Sipple, administrator with Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic, said that the workers quickly gathered their resources to serve the community in a temporary location with hopes of rebuilding.
"Within the next day, we were all meeting and were able to secure two additional rental spots that we were able to move in very quickly thanks to the staff and everybody moving quickly," said Sipple.
Now after three years at the Oak Ridge Drive location, the eye clinic has reconstructed on its original spot with more than 21,000 square feet in space. The new place cost upwards of $8 million.
"We have close to about 24 exam rooms with multiple procedure rooms," said Sipple. "We've more than doubled our optical space, which is absolutely beautiful and will allow us to really increase our inventory for our patients."
For staff, moving back shows a story about coming home and resiliency.
"It does feel great. The staff are incredibly pleased," said Sipple. "It feels like we're back home."
"Every step that we took from the fire until now," said Gempesaw. "The staff, the providers, and the management team were all together. It made us better communicating and it just shows how much more we can endure."
Sipple said that the bigger building will also allow them to take in more patients.