Chippewa Valley Free Clinic awarded grant that will allow them to offer more dentist appointments

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More free dental services will soon be available in the Chippewa Valley.
The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic announced Thursday it was awarded a grant from the Department of Human Services. That grant will give them $100,000 each year for the next three years.
"I'm amazed at all the support we've had to expand these dental services to those in need. I look forward to continued expansion of our service offering, with, of course, the community's continued involvement," said the clinic's dental director Dr. Sean Tarpenning.
The money will go toward hiring a part-time dentist, hygienist and an intern. The clinic will also use the money to add two more dental clinics each month. In total, they believe they'll be able to help 50 new patients with the money, and add 125 new appointments, allowing for up to an additional 150 restorative procedures.