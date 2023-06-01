Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center prepares for Pride in the Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area organizations are coming together to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community during Pride month.
The month's largest event for Eau Claire — Pride in the Park — will take place on Saturday, June 10 at Phoenix Park in downtown Eau Claire.
The event, which is hosted by the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, is expected to draw over 50 vendors according to Kayla Johnson, the executive director of the LGBTQ+ Center.
Johnson said the event is a perfect opportunity to show visibility for Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ people.
"There's a lot of hard stuff going on out in the world and there always will be but that's why these months are so important," Johnson said. "That's why the visibility is so important, so we show folks why it matters to support LGBTQIA+ people."
Also at the event will be food trucks and a live concert from local band Uncommon Denominator from 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. on the day of the event.
Also during that weekend will be a two-day two-part Pride Party at The Firehouse, a local bar and local business partner for Pride in the Park. The Pride Party will run from June 9-10.
