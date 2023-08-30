Chippewa Valley Museum releases new book on Eau Claire's history

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new book about the history of Eau Claire is available at the Chippewa Valley Museum.
The book is called Reflections of Eau Claire: 1870-1998 and is written by Jodi Kiffmeyer and Diana Peterson. Kiffmeyer is Chippewa Valley Museum's archivist and Peterson is its editor/assistant curator.
"There's some very iconic things in there like Woo's Pagoda, Hotel Eau Claire. But then there's things like the Wayside Lunch Station that most people have probably never heard of," Peterson said. "It's a way to learn about fun places that you had in your past and things that you never even knew existed."
According to a press release from the museum, the book follows the history of Eau Claire from 1870 to 1998 in chronological order. During that time, the city grew from 2,274 people to the thriving city we know today.
Funding for Reflections of Eau Claire: 1876-1998 came from a grant from the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
The book is available for sale at the Chippewa Valley Museum gift shop and The Local Store. You can also buy it online at the museum's online store.