Chippewa Valley Museum, Wisconsin Logging Museum announce merger

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two neighboring history museums are officially becoming one as they merge into a single organization.
The Chippewa Valley Museum announced in a press release they are merging with their long-time collaborator, the Wisconsin Logging Museum after both boards of directors voted in favor.
The two museums have had separate boards of directors, staff, budgets, and museum collections despite both being similarly dedicated to preserving and sharing local history.
"By uniting under one umbrella, our museums will more effectively bring the history and culture of the region to the larger community," the press release read.
The two are now working to figure out how to integrate as much of Carson Park moves forward with upgrades as part of the Carson Park Master Plan.