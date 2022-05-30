Chippewa Valley Railroad kicks off summer season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A staple of summer in Eau Claire, the train in Carson Park, is now open for the summer season.
As it has in the past, the Chippewa Valley Railroad offers rides in and on wooden 1880 passenger-style coaches pulled by coal-fired, steam locomotives. The trains travel on a quarter mile trip through the woods at Carson Park.
The rides Monday ended at 5, but you can catch a ride every Sunday through Labor Day from noon to 5 as well as the fourth of July and Labor Day.
The cost is $3 for anyone over the age of 13, $2 for children 12 and under, and children under 2 ride for free.