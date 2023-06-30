Chippewa Valley residents react to Supreme Court ruling on student debt forgiveness

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan will not happen. This means that millions of Americans will not be getting up to $20,000 of their student debt forgiven.
News 18 headed to the streets of Eau Claire to ask people what they thought of the ruling. We spoke with more than 40 people about that decision, and the responses were not all one-sided.
About one in five told our reporter they agreed with the ruling, but they did not want to talk to us on camera.
According to Forbes, the average amount of money that each borrower owes is just under $29,000, and in Wisconsin it is above $30,000.