Chippewa Valley Technical College receives grant for rural healthcare training

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley Technical College is giving a clearer look at how it will use a grant for training in rural healthcare.
A $4.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor was awarded to four technical colleges in Wisconsin including CVTC, Western, Northwood, and Midstate technical colleges.
$1.8 million from that grant will go to CVTC, with a focus on providing training and resources for rural healthcare workers.
CVTC will offer dual-credit programs at rural high schools for students interested in going into the healthcare field and certification programs for rural healthcare workers, including nursing assistants, paramedics, and EMTs.
Shana Schmidt, director of college effectiveness, said the grant will help meet demand for healthcare workers in rural communities.
"Healthcare professions in rural areas are coming up against a lack of individuals to fill positions," she said. "There's a high demand for these healthcare workers in our rural communities, and not as many opportunities for individuals living in rural communities to access the training and support they need."
The grant begins in March and is spread out over the next four years.