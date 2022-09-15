Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild 41st season opens with ‘Assassins'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s 41st Anniversary Season opens with the Stephen Sondheim Broadway Musical Assassins.
Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-award winning Broadway musical explores America’s obsession with fame and murder.
Spanning multiple centuries, Assassins combines Sondheim's signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our country’s most successful and would-be assassins of the President of the United States.
The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22-24 and at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Tickets are available online at cvtg.org or by calling 715-832-7529.