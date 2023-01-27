Chronic absenteeism rates climb statewide

Wisconsin (WQOW) - New research released on Friday shows that more kids are missing school consistently.
Chronic absenteeism is nothing new, but it has been growing in recent years.
Chronic absenteeism is when a student is absent from school for 10% or more of school days.
According to researchers at the Wisconsin Policy Forum, from 2017 to 2021, the percentage of chronically absent students increased by nearly 24% statewide.
School districts in urban areas have the highest rates of absenteeism.
One possible cause is the pandemic.
"It's a concern to see such a rise in chronic absenteeism in the first full year of the pandemic, and all the more so that kids who are more likely to be negatively impacted by the pandemic were also the ones that these schools seeing the highest grades of absenteeism," said Sara Shaw, a senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The Altoona School District's chronic absenteeism rate has actually decreased by 5%.
The Eau Claire Area School District's rate is also down, but by 0.3%.
In the Chippewa Falls School District though, the rate has gone up by 4.1%.
In Fall Creek, it is up 7.8%.
Something to note is that these numbers do not differentiate between students skipping class, or just being sick for an extended period of time.
Experts at the policy forum say if they continue, more tutoring or summer school options will be needed.
The full report can be found by clicking here.