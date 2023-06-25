Church service held at The Brewing Projekt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Sunday, people came together for a church service in a very unique location.
It's for the "Praise in the Park" service. Usually it is in Phoenix Park, but on Sunday they got rained out and instead held a service inside the Brewing Projekt.
Praise in the Park is a weekly church service put on through a collaboration of five Lutheran churches in the area.
It is meant to be a more casual way that people can attend church.
"So I just moved to Eau Claire about three years ago, and being a part of praise in the park has been a wonderful way to get to know the community of Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley a little better, and also to meet people," said Rebecca Holland, the Pastor at Spirit Lutheran.
They were able to have Sunday's praise at the park at The Brewing Projekt because the brewery is affiliated with one of the churches.
Pastor Holland also mentioned that having a service in a brewery does tie into the Lutheran faith, as Martin Luther, the man who founded the denomination, owned a brewery where he would speak with people about faith.
Praise in the park is at 10 A.M. every Sunday until August 27th.