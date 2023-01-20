Cities of Eau Claire and Altoona want to apply for ‘Vibrant Spaces Grant'

EAU CLAIRE AND ALTOONA (WQOW) - Area city officials are looking to apply for a state grant that would enhance their communities.
The new 'Vibrant Spaces Grant' is a pilot program run by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. This state-level grant is designed to enhance public spaces to improve the local quality of life.
The city of Eau Claire plans to ask for $50,000 to provide additional power to Phoenix Park.
"We're putting together a proposal to bring in electrical outlets, particularly 50 amp service and then standard-sized types of plug-ins within this area of Phoenix Park, the south lawn here south of RCU's headquarters," said Eau Claire economic development manager Aaron White.
When the park was built in the early 2000's, the original intent was to have more electrical access in the park, but it was cut due to budget overruns at the time.
Extra outlets would make it much easier to host bigger events that need more power.
"Doing it (events now) is extremely challenging because with no outlets, they're stretching power cords from the restrooms located by the Phoenix Park foot bridge or by the power panel that's located over on the foot bridge on the west side of the park that crosses the river," White said.
The city of Altoona also wants to apply for the grant, hoping to get $25,000 to enhance amenities at the future Container Park.
Some of the money would be used to wrap the sides of the containers.
The second part of the grant would fund an interactive play system.
"You don't just go down there to get tacos or pizza. Maybe you go with a couple of friends and you sit and play a game of Squish the Mole. Or you sit and take some crazy pictures in front of our big art that we have there for lunch. So that way it's you doing something with the people that are there, the retail that's there, but it's also you kind of interacting with the space," said Altoona assistant city administrator Richard Downey.
Both Eau Claire and Altoona will need to match however much money they're awarded, if any at all.
Both the Eau Claire and Altoona City Councils will need to approve resolutions to apply for the grant at their respective council meetings next week.
If approved, both municipalities plan to submit applications before the end of the month.
WEDC anticipates this will be a competitive grant cycle. No more than 30 grants will be awarded this time around.