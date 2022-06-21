City calls on dog owners to clean up after pets

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is calling on dog owners to clean up after their pets, saying it isn't just a common courtesy, but a matter of public health.
Although it may seem harmless, failing to clean up after your dog can have health impacts. According to the Eau Claire City County Health Department, dog waste can run off into surface water and contribute to bacteria in local bodies of water.
It is recommended to bring a few bags when walking your dog, and to dispose of the waste back at your home.
"When you leave your dog waste behind, you know there are other people using the parks, especially children who don't always look where they are walking and they could step in the dog waste and then a parent had to deal with that as well," said Steve Plaza, Parks, Cemetery, and Forestry manager.
Leaving your dog waste on public or private property is illegal and makes you subject to a fine of more than $200.
However, Josh Miller from the Eau Caire Police Department said that in these incidents, police are instructed to help educate dog owners instead of issuing a ticket. Only seven tickets have been issued since 2019.