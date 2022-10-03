City closes Phoenix Park restroom following vandalism

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A public bathroom in Phoenix Park near the trail head closed for the season early after someone damaged the inside.
According to Eau Claire Parks Manager Steve Plaza, it happened over the weekend, and have caused them to close the restroom to the public. He said it's discouraging to see someone destroy the free, safe and clean public space the department works to provide.
Plaza added that so many people go in and out of the restroom facility, it's impossible to know who caused the damage.
Plaza told News 18 it will probably cost about $1,000 to fix everything, but it should all be up and running again by next spring. The bathrooms usually close in mid-October for the winter.
In August, the restrooms by the farmers market pavilion were also vandalized causing that bathroom to close. In the August case, a group set multiple fires in the facility and broke a toilet off the wall.